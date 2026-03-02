Veteran midfielder James Milner said that his Brighton team-mates were helping to keep him young at heart.

The former Leeds United, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and England player is still going strong with the Seagulls at the age of 40.

He was named man of the match in Premier League appearance number 655, the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday (Sunday 1 March), having recently broken Gareth Barry’s record of 653.

Milner told Albion TV: “I’ve been asked this week why I keep going.

“It’s easy to want to do it when you’re in a dressing room like I am. There’s an unbelievable bunch of characters of all ages from all around the world.

“A fantastic group, a fantastic club to play at and one that makes you desperate to do well and try to help the boys every day.”

Yesterday, Danny Welbeck, a sprightly 35 by comparison, scored Brighton’s winner after Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out the early opener from Diego Gomez.

The result even prompted some to talk of a push for Europe from the Seagulls although Miler said: “We’ll just see how strong we can finish.

“It’s nice to be asked that question and it shows the commitment and the performances the boys have put in.”