An elderly man remains in hospital after being seriously injured by a hit and run driver in Brighton in late January.

Sussex Police said that the crash happened on the A23 London Road, close to the mini-roundabout at the bottom – or western end – of Carden Avenue.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information after a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian in Brighton.

“On Friday 23 January between around 4.15pm and 4.45pm, an 89-year-old man was hit by a car in London Road, just south of the Carden Avenue mini-roundabout.

“The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

“The man sustained significant injuries in the collision and remains in hospital at this time.

“Police inquiries to trace the vehicle and to establish the full circumstances have been under way.

“We are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision – or anyone who saw either the vehicle or the victim in the area beforehand – to come forward and make a report.

“You can do this by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference 383 of 29/01.”