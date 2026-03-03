The Freemasons have scrapped plans to open two fine dining restaurants in their city centre lodge in favour of a more “practical” plan to deal with a shrinking membership.

Sussex Masonic Club successfully applied to turn half the Queens Road building into two restaurants in January 2024, with the aim of securing a Michelin star within two years.

The application did not name the chef involved, but the plans for the layout of the restaurant named Greg Clarke as the client.

Michelin-starred chef Greg Clarke opened a Mexican restaurant in Church Street, Hove, in September 2024. It closed six months later and the building is now home to the city’s first Michelin starred restaurant, Mare.

Now, the club has applied to turn half the ground floor into a more generic commercial unit.

Chairman of the Brighton MAsonic Centre Michael Lear said: “We are back in for planning for a better a more practical scheme which we will deliver if approved, hopefully starting works later this year.

“The scheme shows a new shop front which will hopefully help us find a tenant.”

The application, written by Pump House Designs, asks to convert the southern half of the ground floor into commercial use, with four flats above.

“The building is to be split into two separate titles. The southern part to be used as a commercial unit and residential units. To the north will be the remainder of the masonic centre which will be refurbished to a more condensed masonic centre.

“A new shopfront will be installed to the frontage of the commercial unit. This will be conservation style and sit sympathetically within the façade.”

The Masons were previously given permission to convert part of the listed building into offices in 2019, but this was also not progressed.