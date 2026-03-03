Today is a great day, as the sun is out, there’s the feeling that Spring is around the corner and now promoters Parallel Lines & Hidden Herd have announced a free entry concert on Thursday 19th March at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road, Brighton!

The bands on offer are all quality acts that we have recently reviewed live in action, these being Ashnymph, Francis Pig, and Solid Pleasure, along with a DJ set from CLT DRP.

808 STATE + ASHNYMPH – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 5.9.25 (Martin J. Fuller)

Support this evening came from Ashnymph, an emerging electronic trio comprising Will (guitar, electronics), Jonny (drums) and Brighton based Lucy (vocals) who perfectly primed the crowd for 808 State’s headline slot. Blending ethereal synth waves, and crunchy experimental textures with gritty bass drops, their sound evoked a futuristic dreamscape, drawing influences from ambient techno and IDM with Lucy’s haunting vocals cutting across a number of their tracks.

As a relatively new band, Ashnymph showed impressive poise, their live manipulations adding a raw edge. The audience warmed quickly and they proved to be a solid support act that complemented the acid house legends superbly. Check out their ‘Saltspreader’ debut single HERE.

(Read the full review HERE).

Ashnymph:

Will Wiffen – guitars, synths, bass, vocals

Jonny Pyke – drums

Lucy Ciera – vocals

www.instagram.com/_ashnymph

AUTOMATIC + FRANCIS PIG – DALTONS, BRIGHTON 12.11.25 (Nick Linazasoro)

Support this evening came from Francis Pig who are Brighton’s “Dirty little secret!”. Their lineup has now extended and they have become a quintet with the addition of a drummer, who has replaced the drum machine which previously has been operated by frontperson Alana Doyle. The lineup now reads Alana Doyle (vocals, tambourine), Henry Wickett-Padgham (vocals, guitar), Jacob Newman (guitar), Phoebe Feren (bass) and new boy Christopher Hallen (drums).

(Read the full review HERE).

Francis Pig:

Alana Doyle – vocals, tambourine

Henry Wickett-Padgham – vocals, guitar

Jacob Newman – guitar

Phoebe Feren – bass

Christopher Hallen – drums

www.instagram.com/francisxpig

SOLID PLEASURE + DEATH DRIVE – DALTONS, BRIGHTON 9.12.25 (Nick Linazasoro)

And so now the baton passes across to Solid Pleasure who have posted the following on their social media: “Neave Merrick and Lucy Milani are two synth freaks who bonded over mutual obsessions – Italo disco at 3am, synth-pop gloss, acid house sweat, no wave abrasion, Lynchian dream-logic, and Giallo’s blood-red glamour. Their sound is what happens when all those worlds collide: neon romance, industrial pulse, and cinematic dread fused into something sleek, beautiful, and undeniably theirs”.

(Read the full review HERE).

Solid Pleasure:

Neave Merrick – vocals

Lucy Milani – synths

link.me/solidpleasure

Grab your free ticket(s) for The Rossi Bar concert HERE.