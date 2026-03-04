Brighton and Hove Albion will be without their injured captain Lewis Dunk as the Seagulls host title-chasing Arsenal at the Amex this evening (Wednesday 4 March).

Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has also named top scorer Danny Welbeck, a former Gunner, and veteran midfielder James Milner as substitutes for the 7.30pm kick-off.

The players coming into the side are Georginio Rutter up front, Carlos Baleba in midfield and Olivier Boscagli at the back.

Pascal Gross is to captain the side, with Baleba, Diego Gomez, Jack Hinshelwood and Kaoru Mitoma also in midfield.

The defence is made up of Boscagli, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mats Wieffer, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

As well as Welbeck and Milner, the subs include Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper, Yankuba Minteh and Matt O’Riley. The rest are Joel Veltman, Harry Howell and reserve goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Former Seagull Viktor Gyokeres is up front for Arsenal and another former Albion player, Leandro Trossard, is on the bench for the visitors.

David Raya is in the Arsenal goal and the side includes Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli in support of Gyokeres.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice make up the rest of the midfield, with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie at the back.

Former Brighton defender Ben White is currently out with injury.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top with 64 points from 29 matches – one more than Manchester City in second.

Brighton are 12th, with 37 points from 28 games in a tight middle of the table. A win would lift them to 9th or 10th.