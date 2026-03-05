A former university student accused of expressing support for Hamas a day after its militants entered Israel attended a memorial for hostages and lay flowers, her Jewish friend has told the court.

Hanin Barghouthi, 24, is accused of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the proscribed organisation in a speech made at a rally at the Clock Tower, Brighton, on Sunday 8 October 2023.

Jurors at Kingston Crown Court have previously been shown footage of the speech in which Barghouthi can be heard telling the crowd that “yesterday was a victory” and was “beautiful and inspiring to see”.

At the same court today (Thursday 5 March), jurors heard evidence from Taya Amit, a friend of Barghouthi’s who is Jewish.

Ms Amit said that she “bumped into” Barghouthi around a week after the video of the speech “circulated”.

The witness, who was born in Israel, said that she was aware that her friend had experienced a “difficult week” and told jurors that they had gone for a coffee.

Ms Amit, who was born in Israel, said that the first thing Barghouthi had asked her was “are you ok?” and “are people you know safe and ok?”

The witness said: “We then continued to speak. I said I was ok and the feeling that I had during the conversation and after was that Hanin was deeply, deeply caring for how I was doing (and) how other people I know were doing.”

Ms Amit recalled a conversation which took place between herself and Barghouthi regarding a local memorial for hostages.

The witness said Barghouthi “had been there herself to read all the stories of the hostages and had brought flowers to lay them down there”.

She told the court that she can “trust (Barghouthi) with anything” and always leaves conversations with the defendant feeling like “we understand each other better”.

The court also heard evidence from Susie Scott, a professor of sociology at Sussex University.

Professor Scott described Barghouthi as a “mature, conscientious, diligent, thoughtful, polite, respectful, considerate, kind, caring and generous” individual.

She added: “In my experience, Hanin shows honesty, reliability, integrity of character. She is a kind and delightful character whom it is a pleasure to know.”

Barghouthi previously told the court that she “not known” the full details of what had occurred on Saturday 7 October when she made the speech.

She described seeing a video on the morning of Saturday 7 October which appeared to show a “breakout” during which civilians used a digger to drive into a wall in Gaza.

The defendant said that she did not know about what had occurred at the Nova music festival and had not been aware about any hostages and kidnappings.

She previously told jurors: “I do not support Hamas.”

Barghouthi, from Brighton, has pleaded not guilty to a single count of expressing support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas.

The trial continues.