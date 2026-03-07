Several community groups are due to celebrate International Women’s Day at a free event in the centre of Brighton today (Saturday 7 March).

The organisers said: “The Network of International Women for Brighton and Hove are proud to host the community event celebrating International Women’s Day 2026.

“Local organisations and community groups will come together from 11am to 4pm at the Unitarian Church, in New Road, Brighton.

“The event is free and open to all.

“This event celebrates women and the incredible work happening in partnership locally to support, empower and uplift women and girls.

“Councillor Sam Parrott, lead member on violence against women and girls at Brighton and Hove City Council, will open the celebrations, reflecting the council’s support for collaborative community initiatives.

“Visitors can enjoy a welcoming day of music, refreshments, creative activities for all ages and the opportunity to meet and chat with a wide range of local organisations working across the city.

“The event will feature stalls from grassroots groups, charities and community projects, offering information, conversation and connection in an informal and inclusive space.

“International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s achievements and a call to action for gender equality.

“This Brighton event reflects that spirit by highlighting local action, collaboration and community care.”