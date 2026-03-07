The owner of a new convenience store faces objections to his application for a drinks licence from neighbours and council officials.

Isteph Ayoub, 24, who is also a director of Brighton Cars Limited, wants to be able to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm daily from the Dials Convenience Store, at 157 Dyke Road, Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council has received 14 objections from neighbours, from nearby businesses and from the council’s licensing team.

They cited concerns about public safety, the prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and protecting children from harm.

In addition, a letter in support of the application has also been sent to the council.

The council has a policy of restricting the grant of new off-licences in the Seven Dials area unless the operator can show exceptional circumstances because of the high number of existing licensed businesses in the area.

One of the objectors, an anonymous business owner whose details were redacted by the council, said that there were already five licensed businesses in the area in addition to the five pubs and two Co-op stores that also sell alcohol.

The objector was concerned that another shop selling alcohol could add to the anti-social behaviour in the area, saying: “The applicant themselves already operates another licensed premises on the road directly behind this location.

“Granting an additional licence would further increase alcohol density in an area already under strain.”

Mr Ayoub was listed as the “designated premises supervisor” at the Lodge Store, in nearby Prestonville Road.

Neighbours complained that there were already several off-licences in the area.

An anonymous resident, whose details were also redacted, said: “With so many convenience stores selling alcohol, I would strongly request that the request is turned down by the council as the market for such stores is over-saturated already.

“Allowing another one to open is setting the store up to fail and/or will negatively impact on the other businesses.”

The anonymous supporting comment came from someone who said that they had known Mr Ayoub for a long time.

The supporter said: “He is young, motivated and fully committed to operating a lawful and well-managed business.

“He listens carefully, respects regulations and would not wish to cause harm, nuisance or disruption to the local community.”

Mr Ayoub has agreed draft conditions with Sussex Police which would rule out stocking single cans as well as high-strength beers and ciders.

In response to the objections, Mr Ayoub said: “These measures are specifically designed to discourage street drinking, reduce impulsive consumption and protect vulnerable individuals.

“On this basis, I firmly maintain that my premises is highly unlikely to contribute to the issues described.”

He also said that the business, on the site of a former clothes and gift shop known as the Dials, would not be “alcohol led”.

A licensing panel, consisting of three councillors, is due to decide the application on Tuesday (10 March).