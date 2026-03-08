A 17-year-old boy, from Brighton, has appeared in court after a stabbing in a park.

Sussex Police said: “A teenager has appeared in court after a man was stabbed in Victoria Park, Worthing.

“The 17-year-old boy, from Brighton, has been charged with wounding with intent and being concerned with the supply of class A drugs cocaine and heroin.

“He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (3 March) where he was remanded in custody to appear at court again on Thursday (5 March).

“This follows an incident when a man, in his forties, was stabbed following a brief interaction with two people in the park at around 2.45am on Saturday (28 February).

“The victim has since been released from hospital.”

Detective Sergeant, Harry Mansbridge said: “We continue to urge anyone who may be able to assist us in our investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 166 of 28/02.”