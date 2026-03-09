Trains were stopped after someone was injured on the tracks at Aldrington Station this morning.

Police were called to the station in Hove at 9.51am this morning. The line between Brighton and Worthing was closed as a result until about 12.20pm.

Disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Aldrington railway station at 9.51am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with injuries that are still being assessed.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Crews were called to reports of a person in need of medical attention near Aldrington Railway Station shortly before 10am today.

“Ambulance crews, critical care paramedics and Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended, assessed and treated one patient on scene who was then taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further treatment.”