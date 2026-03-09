Magistrates have set a date for the sentence of a burglar who was snared by a police dog in Brighton in the small hours of the morning.

Police Dog Gibbs was deployed after a burglary was reported at Iydea Vegetarian Kitchen, in Kensington Gardens, in the North Laine area, at about 3.40am on Tuesday 24 February.

The man who was arrested, David Mann, admitted five offences of burglary and theft when he appeared before the bench at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (4 March).

He was recalled to prison after his arrest and told by the magistrates that a pre-sentence report would need to be prepared. Mann is due back in court at Brighton on Wednesday 25 March.

Sussex Police said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary and three counts of theft from a shop.

“David Mann, 45, of no fixed address, was charged the same day with two counts of burglary and three counts of theft from a shop.

“On Wednesday 25 February, he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.”

As well as the Iydea burglary, Mann was charged with burgling a coffee shop, Intenso Espresso Bar, in Portland Road, Hove, and stealing £150 in cash on Friday 20 February.

He was charged with stealing goods worth £33.50 from the Co-op, in St James’s Street, Kemp Town, on Wednesday 11 February.

And he was charged with two separate offences of shoplifting from the White Company, in North Street, Brighton. He stole items worth £248 on Tuesday 3 February and goods worth £275 the next day.