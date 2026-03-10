Acclaimed musician, producer and songwriter Midge Ure is set to embark on his visionary ‘A Man Of Two Worlds Tour’ this May and June 2026, with additional dates now added for November due to demand, which includes a performance at Brighton Dome on the 23rd. The tour marks a bold new live chapter and coincides with the release of his brand-new studio album, ‘A Man Of Two Worlds’, arriving on 8th May, the opening night of the tour.

Anticipation has continued to build around what promises to be one of the most distinctive shows of his career. Rather than delivering a straightforward greatest-hits set, Ure has conceived ‘A Man Of Two Worlds’ as a seamless and immersive concert experience, blending classic tracks and fan favourites with cinematic instrumental pieces to create a continuous musical narrative.

Released on the first night of the tour, the album is Ure’s first collection of new material in 12 years. Divided into two halves, eight instrumental compositions and eight vocal songs, the record mirrors the concept of the live show. While it stands as a powerful statement in its own right, it also provides the creative backbone of the tour, with new material sitting naturally alongside the classics.

Midge explains:

“Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40+ years has featured at least one instrumental track. For this album I wanted to explore that further, showing two sides of what I do. The ‘Man Of Two Worlds Tour’ reflects this idea, combining instrumentals I’ve written over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites side by side, taking the audience on a journey.”

The tour follows a remarkable run of live activity in recent years, including a sold-out 70th birthday celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2023 and an extensive UK tour in 2024. Continually evolving as a performer, Ure once again challenges expectations with a production that balances reflection with reinvention.

Few artists can claim such creative longevity. From his glam rock days with Slik, through the punk-tinged energy of The Rich Kids (alongside Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols), to defining the sound of the ’80s with Ultravox and Visage, Midge Ure has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. His role in co-writing and producing the global anthem ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ and helping orchestrate Live Aid remains one of the most significant moments in modern music history.

With Ivor Novello, Grammy, and BASCAP awards to his name and a legacy of gold and platinum selling records, Ure now brings fans something completely new.

‘A MAN OF TWO WORLDS’ Tour Dates:

8-May-26 Bath Forum

9-May-26 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11-May-26 Leicester De Montfort Hall

12-May-26 Birmingham Symphony Hall

14-May-26 Oxford New Theatre

15-May-26 Plymouth Pavilions

18-May-26 Sheffield City Hall

19-May-26 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20-May-26 Aberdeen Music Hall

22-May-26 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

24-May-26 Edinburgh Usher Hall

25-May-26 London Barbican Hall

26-May-26 Reading Hexagon

27-May-26 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

29-May-26 Bradford Live

30-May-26 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

31-May-26 Cambridge Corn Exchange

2-Jun-26 Southend Cliffs

3-Jun-26 Portsmouth Guildhall

4-Jun-26 Milton Keynes Theatre

5-Jun-26 Gateshead Glasshouse

20-Nov-26 York Barbican

21-Nov-26 Derby Vaillant Live

22-Nov-26 Hull Connexin Live

23-Nov-26 Brighton Dome

25-Nov-26 Cardiff Depot

27-Nov-26 Watford Colosseum

29-Nov-26 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

30-Nov-26 Guildford G Live

