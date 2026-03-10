A warehouse worker has been given a 15-year sentence for raping a woman in Dorset Gardens, in Brighton.

Alieu George, 46, denied the offence but a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault at a trial that ended in December.

At Brighton Crown Court today (Tuesday 10 march) Recorder Amy Packham jailed George, of no fixed abode, for 12 years and ordered him to serve a further three years on licence.

Recorder Packham was the trial judge and deemed George dangerous in law. She told him that he would serve at least eight years in custody before he could even be considered for release.

Regardless of when he was given parole, he would be on licence after his release until 15 years had elapsed.

George raped his victim last summer. The court was told that members of the public saw George and a woman together in the gardens at 9.05am on Sunday 22 June.

Sussex Police said: “The woman looked distressed and then, shortly later, they were on the ground with the man lying on top of her.

“Three witnesses recognised the victim’s distress and called police and, when officers responded to the scene, they found her distraught and George lying next to her. He told them the woman was his girlfriend.

“The 35-year-old told police that she had gone out for drinks after work and George had approached her and made excuses to remove her from a group of people she was with to get her alone.

“He then made repeated attempts to sexually assault her while leading her to Dorset Gardens where he raped her.

“George was arrested on suspicion of committing rape and taken to custody. He was later charged with the offence that day.

“Following the guilty verdicts, George was remanded in custody and appeared for sentencing today (Tuesday 10 March) at Brighton Crown Court.

“He was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, comprising 12 years in custody and a further three years on extended licence. An indefinite restraining order was also imposed.”

Detective Constable Daisy Alden, the officer in the case, said: “The victim has shown immense courage and determination in this investigation.

“Alieu George preyed on the victim and he presents a clear danger to women. The streets of Brighton and Sussex are safer now he will remain behind bars.

“We are committed to ending male violence against women. We take reports of any sexual offences seriously and urge anyone who has been a victim to report online or phone 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”