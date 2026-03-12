A Southwick dealer is facing dozens of fraud charges relating to deals involving gold, watches and high value jewellery.

Jamie Goatley, 29, is accused of conning 24 people who trusted him to sell their valuables.

Brighton and Hove News reported in March last year he had been arrested, but because of newly developed privacy law, we were not able to name him.

The charge sheet shows two people – Thelma Lewis and Simon Turnbull – were allegedly scammed out of tens of thousands of pounds after this date.

Three more – Shelley Gorys, Martin Jukes and Cagri Yilmaz – are said to have been conned during a period which started before his arrest, but ended several months after it.

The charges allege that in some cases he did not pay the agreed commission, in others he melted down gold coins and in others, the valuables simply can’t now be traced.

In one case, the Crown says he offered to repair Richard Harbond’s Rolex in order to sell it, but he actually sold it within 48 hours and fabricated repair bills.

Goatley, of Roman Crescent, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court last month and was immediately committed to Lewes Crown Court.

The victims in the 24 fraud charges and the items he is said to have committed the offences with are:

Kevin Amphlett – high value jewellery

Thomas Anderson – gold coins

Elizabeth Baldwin – rings

David Boines – six watches

David Broman – a Rolex watch

Nicole Burdett – a Rolex

Adam Charzynski – Rolex Daytona and Omega Seamaster

Sunee Chierakul – diamonds and jewellery

Shelley Gorys – Patek Philippe watch

Maria Guven – coins and a watch

Richard Harbord – Rolex Daytona

Carol Jones – unspecified items

Martin Jukes – rings and a scooter

Marc Aurele Jules – Panerai watch

Amanda Shiqi Liu – Patek Philippe watches

Alexandru Moisii – Patek Philippe Nautilus

Jane Paget – Rolex Submariner

Cagri Yilmaz – seven watches

Thelma Lewis – gold jewellery

Simon Turnbull – two 1kg gold bars

Barry White – Patek Phillipe watch

Kerry Tomkins – two rings

Neha Surana – jewellery

Ian Rushton – Rolex Dayton

He is also charged with converting criminal property – namely high value watches, jewellery, gold and other valuables belonging to others from September 2022 to August 2024.

And a 26th charge alleges that between the same dates, he used criminally acquired money – the proceeds of the above alleged crimes – as his own.

When he appeared at magistrates court, he did not enter a plea. He was sent to crown court in custody.