Police and licensing officials have objected to an application by a pizza outlet for a late-night licence until 1am for its delivery service.

Southcoast Biryani Ltd, owned by Mohd Patni, 36, originally applied for a 3am licence for its Brighton premises which used to trade as Happy Maki and more recently as We Love Falafel.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing team submitted formal objections to the application for a late-night licence to sell hot food after 11pm from Square Pizza, in Pool Valley.

Council policy restricts licences for new late-night fast-food firms trading after 11pm in the busy centre of Brighton.

Mr Patni said in his application that the premises would have a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system – and the application does not include the sale of alcoholic drinks.

Sergeant Mark Redbourn said that Mr Patni had not addressed the council’s policy that limited new takeaways operating after 11pm in the centre of Brighton.

Sergeant Redbourn acknowledged that there was no application for drink sales but said that the area was prone to anti-social behaviour and public nuisance.

He also noted that there were no plans for seats because the business planned to operate as a takeaway and delivery service only.

Sergeant Redbourn said: “No seating means that customers are highly likely to hang around outside while waiting for food on a busy cut-through near other late-night venues.

“This increases the risk of interaction with other persons and the potential for crime and disorder and anti-social behaviour to take place.”

Sussex Police said that the crime prevention measures “fall short” of requirements and Mr Patni had not provided enough evidence as to why the business should be an exception to licensing policy.

The council licensing team also objected to the application because the business did not explain why an exception to council policy should be allowed.

The application is due to be decided by a council licensing panel, made up of three councillors. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10am next Tuesday (17 March) and to be webcast.