A man has been charged with outraging public decency close to two schools in Portslade.

Ben Wheeler, 50, formerly of Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, was arrested after members of the public said that they had seen him masturbating in his car while parents and their children were on the school run.

Police remanded the petrol station worker in custody and said that he was due to appear in court today (Friday 13 March).

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of committing an act of outraging public decency.

“It follows reports from members of the public concerned by the behaviour of a man in a car parked in Drove Road, Portslade, on Wednesday 11 March and Thursday 12 March.

“Fifty-year-old Ben Wheeler, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

“We’d like to remind the public of their responsibility not to post any comments which could prejudice the right to a fair trial.”

The offences were alleged to have taken place in Drove Road, Portslade, near Peter Gladwin Primary School and Hill Park Special School.

One parent posted a photo of his arrest on social media and wrote: “We have been told that if anybody sees this man or car in the local area to please report it immediately to the police.”