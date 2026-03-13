An image has been released by police investigating reports a man took pictures of a boy over the top of a shopping centre toilet cubicle.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday, 7 March at around 6.25pm in Churchill Square, Brighton.

It was reported a man entered the cubicle next to the victim, and the victim then saw a phone pointing towards him over the cubicle.

The victim quickly questioned the suspect, who then fled the area.

As enquiries continue, police believe this man may be able to assist the investigation.

If you have any information to help officers identify him, report online or via 101 quoting reference 1154 of 07/03.