Four people have been charged with dealing class A drugs as part of an operation to break up County Lines gangs.

Three were charged followed a raid on an address in Lewes Road in which officers found more than 150 wraps of heroin and cocaine and £1,100 in cash.

The property was searched on Monday, 2 March after three people were spotted by officers on patrol engaging in suspected drug dealing in Upper Lewes Road.

Charlie Angel, 21, of no fixed address, Charlene Boothe, 38, of no fixed address, and Russell Maynard, 47 of Lewes Road, Brighton were each charged the next day (3 March) with two counts of conspiring to supply a class A drug, they appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later that day and were all remanded into custody until their next court appearances.

The following day, officers seized cocaine, cannabis, a machete and a firearm while raiding an unconnected address in Holton Hill, Woodingdean.

They had been tipped off that drug dealing was happening at the address.

A 21-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and a 47-year-old woman were located at the address and arrested. They have all been bailed whilst investigations are ongoing.

Oren South, 24, was arrested and charged the same day with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrate’s court the next day and was released on court bail until his next court appearance on 1 April.

Detective Superintendent Jon Gillings said: “County Lines is a type of drug dealing in which organised crime groups used phone lines to distribute and supply drugs.

“These groups exploit vulnerable and young people, grooming and coercing them as drug ‘runners’ or cuckooing vulnerable people, using their homes as a base for operations.

“The impact and harm of County Lines drug dealing is immense for the individuals being exploited and also considerable for communities across Sussex.

“As a force we are committed to a relentless pursuit of those involved in the organised crime groups running county drug lines to bring them to justice and to tirelessly protecting and safeguarding vulnerable people and communities throughout the year.

“However, I welcome the opportunity to take part in a dedicated intensification week to laser focus our operations tackling County Lines.

“It is vital that young and vulnerable people who are most at risk of harm by County Lines are protected.

“Our dedication to safeguarding young and vulnerable people from exploitation is unwavering as is our focus on identifying and disrupting exploiters.

“We are continuing to raise community awareness of identifying signs that someone may be being exploited through County Lines drug dealing and encourage anyone who suspects that they or someone they know is being exploited reports it to us.

“We are here to protect you and your loved ones and reporting your concerns can help us to safeguard and protect our communities.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Behind every County Lines operation is a young person who deserves safety, support and a chance to thrive.

“Enforcement is vital but so is awareness. I want every parent, carer, teacher and neighbour to understand the signs of exploitation and to feel confident in reporting any concerns.”