Formal “initial demolition notices” are due to be served on people living in eight condemned tower blocks in Brighton.

The eight blocks of flats were made from concrete and built with “large panel systems” which have fallen short of modern safety standards.

The concerns came to light as a result of safety checks carried out after 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, in 2017.

The flats are St James’ House, in Kemp Town, Nettleton Court and Dudeney Lodge, in Hollingdean, and five blocks at the top of Whitehawk. They are all earmarked for demolition and redevelopment.

Those who will have to move out of the eight tower blocks are generally happy with the approach taken so far by Brighton and Hove City Council, according to tenants’ representatives.

Reps made supportive comments in a series of council housing management panel meetings held this month.

At the central area meeting yesterday (Tuesday 17 March), Essex Point resident rep Emma Salcombe said that one couple had felt supported when they moved to seniors housing from a Whitehawk block.

They had lived in their block for decades and raised their family there but were feeling positive about the activities offered in the seniors block.

Miss Salcombe said: “I asked them about the experience and the understanding they’d had from the housing officer, particularly with the attachment they had to their home where they had brought their kids up.

“They said the council officer told them: ‘If you want to turn around and take the door frame and cut it from the part where you measured your kids, we’ll do that for you.’

“It’s stuff like that that is good – and you (the council) are working really well.”

Miss Salcombe grew up in north Whitehawk and asked for the replacement scheme to include a reference to Bill Swallow. She said that Swallow Court was named after him because he used to maintain the blocks.

In the north area, Hollingdean Residents’ Association representative Ian Beck said that people in Nettleton Court and Dudeney Lodge had been talking to him about the process.

He said: “I can’t fault the way the council has handled this situation. It’s a situation no one expected to arise.

“This came about as a result of a change in the law and local councils are expected to pick it up.

“The two blocks in our area … I’ve had no complaints about not being informed about this and I can only assume this is because the council is doing a good job.”

The council’s head of tenancy services, Justine Harris, said that the council had been doing a lot of work to support residents with help moving and a dedicated housing officer.

She said: “It means for some residents they’re going to be losing their homes and maybe they don’t want to.

“We’ve got many people that have lived in these blocks, across the north Whitehawk blocks we’ve got generations, people who have lived there all their lives in St James’ House.

“They’ve built strong communities. They’ve raised their families there. So we are really connected to supporting every household.”

People moving out of the blocks would be offered a property with the same number of bedrooms that they currently had although Ms Harris said that some people would want to downsize.

She assured residents that the blocks were still safe to live in and that the council would continue maintaining them.

The council is currently recruiting someone to support residents with rehousing, starting with St James’ House next month.

Resident drop-in sessions have increased in frequency to weekly, alternating fortnightly between morning and evening sessions.

While the buildings are considered safe, various items are banned – such as gas canisters, barbecues, e-bikes and e-scooters – because of the risk of the block collapsing if there is a fire or high-pressure explosion.

The council has kept a “waking watch” at some of the blocks for fire safety reasons – although building safety checks found that the Brighton blocks were structurally sound.

Today (Thursday 19 March) the council’s cabinet is expected to authorise the “initial demolition notices” for the eight blocks in a meeting at Hove Town Hall.