Soul II Soul, the iconic band that emerged from the vibrant UK soundsystem culture, epitomises determination, resourcefulness, and an unwavering passion for music. Their journey began in the multicultural melting pot of London, where people from diverse backgrounds grew up together and celebrated their shared experiences and influences. It was in the mid-1980s, against the backdrop of the underground warehouse scene, that Soul II Soul’s creative expression truly flourished.

Their innovative sound system was a testament to their artistry. Through unconventional speakers, pyrotechnics, banners, and strobes, they transformed ordinary house parties into extraordinary and immersive experiences. Word quickly spread, and Soul II Soul attracted a devoted following of music enthusiasts who embraced the unique Funki Dred style.

Seeking refuge from the saturated warehouse scene, the Funki dreads found solace on Sunday’s at the now legendary Africa Centre in Covent Garden. This distinctive centrally located venue drew a diverse and eclectic crowd, challenging societal norms and establishing Soul II Soul as a game changer in British black music and UK youth culture as a whole.

Soul II Soul’s original dubplates captivated the dance floor and gave birth to the Funki Dreds’ first underground hit, ‘Fairplay’. Regular attendees at their parties, Virgin Records executives recognized their undeniable talent, style, and infectious sound, leading to their signing as an act in 1988.

This pivotal moment propelled Soul II Soul into a whirlwind of success, allowing them to unleash their creativity and introduce the seminal album ‘Club Classics Volume 1’ to the world. The Soul II Soul sound was fresh, infectious, and distinctly British, resonating with people from all walks of life and transcending boundaries with its soulful embrace.

Taking their vision beyond music, Soul II Soul became the first artist collective to open shops in London and Japan, offering uniquely designed clothing adorned with the iconic Funki Dred logo. Their merchandise, including the collectible Funki Dred comic books, symbolised an era and showcased the multidisciplinary flair of Jazzie B, who independently created a fashion label under the brand Funki Dred, a business model that would become an intrinsic part of Hip Hop culture.

As their popularity soared, chart-topping hits like ‘Keep On Movin’’ and ‘Back To Life’ catapulted them into the global spotlight, solidifying their status as household names.

Evolving from a soundsystem DJ collective, Soul II Soul expanded into a remarkable 25-piece band, earning an iconic status globally. They embarked on exhilarating live arena tours across the world, showcasing their authentic style and staying true to their roots in the mainstream market. The distinctive bass of Soul II Soul became the heartbeat of car stereos, boomboxes, and clubs worldwide, creating an unforgettable soundtrack for youth culture.

Their impact transcends borders, with their albums selling over 10 million copies in more than 35 territories. Jazzie B’s production contributions have been accredited on over 35 million albums across 100 territories, showcasing his versatility through collaborations with a diverse range of artists including his close friend James Brown, Sinead O’Connor, Nas, and Destiny’s Child. Soul II Soul’s magnetic presence has commanded stages in over 20 countries, captivating audiences in renowned arenas such as Wembley and New York’s Universal Amphitheatre. In recognition of their immense talent, they were awarded two Grammy Awards and three Soul Train Awards, while Jazzie B received honours from the NAACP and was granted keys to several cities across the United States.

Soul II Soul’s music has maintained its relevance and influence, resonating with audiences to this day. Their timeless tracks have found a prominent place in high-profile advertisements, while renowned artists such as Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, and Sean Kingston have paid tribute by releasing cover versions of their songs.

As they continue to celebrate their remarkable journey, the music and culture remains indelible. Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and consistent artistic output continue to inspire future generations.

Soul II Soul remains a formidable force in the music industry, and their global touring schedule is as vibrant as ever. Notably, they recently concluded a highly successful and sold-out tour in Australia, captivating audiences throughout the country.

The enduring success of Soul II Soul and Jazzie B’s unwavering commitment to their craft exemplify their timeless influence on the music scene. Their journey serves as a constant source of inspiration and upliftment for audiences, firmly establishing a special place in the hearts of their fans.

The visionary combination of “A Happy Face, Thumpin Bass, for a Lovin race” continues to resonate with listeners from a new generation, leaving a lasting impression on the ever-evolving music landscape.

Just in case you missed it, Soul II Soul are heading out on tour this coming October, with gigs going down in Southend, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, London, and locally at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday 28th October.

Purchase your tickets for the Soul II Soul concert at the Brighton Centre HERE.

Ticket links for all forthcoming Soul II Soul concerts can be found HERE.

www.soul2soul.co.uk