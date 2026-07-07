Two men have been cleared of murdering a man – but guilty of the brutal city centre attack which ultimately led to his death.

Cameron Devlin, 34, died days after being attacked as he sat outside Itsu in North Street, Brighton.

A trial at Brighton Crown Court last month heard he died of sepsis, which developed as a complication of the injuries inflicted on him by Oliver Priddle, 26, and Niraj Amaidas, 25.

Priddle, of Peacock Lane, Brighton, and Amaidas, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, were today acquitted of the murder charge, but found guilty of an alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In the early hours of 21 December, 2019, Cameron Devlin was approached and woken after he had fallen asleep during a night out.

An altercation then took place between Cameron and a group of men, resulting in Cameron falling to the ground before he was repeatedly kicked.

Emergency services were called, with ambulance attending to Cameron’s injuries.

Officers promptly conducted searches and arrested four men at Brighton railway station. A fifth man was arrested in January 2020.

During the incident, Cameron sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and a laceration to his face. Despite receiving treatment, he sadly died five days later on 26 December, 2019, after developing sepsis as a complication of the injury.

An extensive and complex investigation followed, including consultation with a number of national specialists, to establish the circumstances surrounding Cameron’s injury and the causal link between the assault and his death.

As a result of the investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges for Priddle and Amaidas on 13 August 2025. The other three men who had been arrested at the time of the incident were released without charge in 2020.

Priddle and Amaidas have been bailed ahead of sentencing on Friday, 10 July.

Detective Inspector James Meanwell, of the Major Crime Team, said: “This day has been a long time coming. Cameron’s family have waited more than six years for the conclusion of these criminal proceedings.

“This has been an exceptionally complex investigation, requiring extensive enquiries and specialist medical expertise to establish the link between the assault, the injury Cameron sustained and his death.

“Cameron was a young man, beloved husband, son, brother and friend, and his loss will continue to be felt by all who knew him.

“As the trial comes to a close, Cameron’s family have asked that their privacy continues to be respected.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported this investigation over the past six years. From the witnesses who came forward to the officers and staff who worked tirelessly to progress this case, every contribution has been instrumental in securing today’s verdicts.”