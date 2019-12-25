Brighton beaches to be closed to thwart Christmas Day swimmers

The council said that it would be closing beaches close to the Palace Pier today (Wednesday 25 December) to thwart Christmas Day swimmers.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The council will once again be taking extra measures to discourage swimmers from taking a Christmas Day dip by closing access to the beaches around the Brighton Palace Pier.”

The council’s seafront operations manager Chris Ingall said: “As open water swimming has become more popular over the last few years, we are seeing more groups of swimmers gathering for winter swim sessions.

“It is extremely important that those wishing to enjoy this invigorating and extreme form of free and healthy activity fully understand the real dangers involved.

“Cold water sea swimming takes skill, stamina and knowledge of the physical dangers and should only be for the very experienced, using suitable wetsuits, in very calm conditions and with friends.

“Even on a calm day sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather can create life-threatening hazards without warning. Even experienced swimmers can get caught out.

“Check the conditions on the day and consider all those in the group.

“The sea will be there tomorrow. Don’t take unnecessary risks that could threaten your life or others trying to help.”

For those keen to swim on Christmas Day, there’s always Saltdean Lido which is due to open its heated pool.

Two sessions are planned

8am to 8.45am

9am to 9.45am

Tickets cost £10 and include a hot drink and mince pie. The event was sold out last year so booking is advisable.