Previous Story
Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0
Posted On 28 Dec 2019 at 1:23 pm
Comment: 0
Albion lead the Cherries through a Ali Jahanbakhsh goal.
The Iranian scored in the third minute, his first strike at the Amex.
Neal Maupay and Jahanbakhsh have had further chances for Brighton.
Dominic Solanke and Joshua King have forced Albion keeper Maty Ryan into good saves.
Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.