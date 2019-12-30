brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Post-punk ‘Antipole’ announce exclusive Brighton gig

Posted On 30 Dec 2019 at 3:05 pm
Antipole are heading to Brighton

Right then lovely people, if you are rather partial to The Cure, Sisters Of Mercy, Clan Of Xymox, Joy Division, New Order, The Associates, David Bowie (Berlin years), Visage, Xmal Deutschland, and Los Angeles based outfit Continues as well as others of that ilk, then you seriously need to read on……………

Antipole is a name that we came across this year, when their excellent ‘Radial Glare’ album was flagged up by Resident music in Brighton this summer. The green vinyl platter is laden with eleven compositions that will most certainly keep the inner synth goth dark wave in you most content indeed.

Antipole is the brainchild of Scandinavian musician Karl Morten Dahl (who actually hails from Norway) and the new platter heavily features the talents and Marc Lewis (of The Snake Corps) and Paris Alexander and Eirēnē. Interestingly, the album was recorded at Lysverkvegen, Trondheim, Norway and as well as here in Brighton at Blue Door Studio. Watch the video for ‘Syndrome’ from the ‘Radial Glare’ album HERE.

Christmas collections

Listen/purchase the album on the Bandcamp page HERE.

Thankfully a Brighton concert date has been announced and Antipole will be performing at the ever popular Green Door Store on Saturday 30th May 2020. Support will come from the ‘one of a kind’ The Pink Diamond Revue, who we recently had the pleasure of witnessing at The Prince Albert along with the aforementioned Paris Alexander and Eirēnē – read our revue HERE.

Keep an eye out for tickets from your local stockists or visit HERE.

The latest Antipole album ‘Radial Glare’

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

