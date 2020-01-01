Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1

Albion are a little unlucky to be trailing Chelsea by a goal to nil at half time.

The teams are separated by a Cesar Azpilicueta goal in the 10th minute of the match.

Tammy Abraham met a corner from Willian but his effort was blocked and Azpilicueta scored from the rebound.

Chelsea haven’t had many clear-cut chances since.

The Seagulls have a had a succession of corners and in the final few minutes of the half Leandro Trossard saw a great shot pushed away by Kepa in the Chelsea goal.

A worry for Albion was Dan Burn going off injured half way through the half with what looked like a dislocated shoulder.

Burn was replaced by Bernardo.