Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1
Albion are a little unlucky to be trailing Chelsea by a goal to nil at half time.
The teams are separated by a Cesar Azpilicueta goal in the 10th minute of the match.
Tammy Abraham met a corner from Willian but his effort was blocked and Azpilicueta scored from the rebound.
Chelsea haven’t had many clear-cut chances since.
The Seagulls have a had a succession of corners and in the final few minutes of the half Leandro Trossard saw a great shot pushed away by Kepa in the Chelsea goal.
A worry for Albion was Dan Burn going off injured half way through the half with what looked like a dislocated shoulder.
Burn was replaced by Bernardo.
