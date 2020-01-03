brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton man jailed after spate of café burglaries

Posted On 03 Jan 2020 at 6:40 pm
A homeless man has been jailed for two years after he admitted a spate of burglaries across Brighton and Hove.

Dale Crozier targeted two branches of Billie’s Café, including this one in Hampton Place, Brighton

Dale Crozier, 28, formerly of Stephens Road, in Hollingdean, targeted a number of cafés during his burglary spree in October.

The jobless defendant was jailed by Judge Christine Henson at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Friday 3 January).

He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month to four burglaries, shoplifting, two counts of fraud and a charge of having a knife in a public place.

Crozier started his spree at the Brighton Natural Health Centre, in Regent Street, Brighton, on Friday 18 October.

He then targeted Billie’s Café in Goldstone Villas, Hove, on the same day, Baked Café, in Church Road, Hove, on Saturday 19 October, and another branch of Billie’s Café, in Hampton Place, Brighton, on Thursday 24 October.

He stole from a shop – Farah – in Duke’s Lane, Brighton, also on Thursday 24 October.

Crozier also admitted twice fraudulently using a card belonging to Technopolis, a Brighton business, in May.

And he was found with a butter knife in TK Maxx in North Street on Thursday 5 December.

Sussex Police said: “The charges came as a result of an investigation by Brighton and Hove detectives into a spate of business burglaries in the district.”

After the hearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month Detective Constable Paul Heal said: “A lot of damage was caused to the properties in four of the burglaries which has had a significant impact on the businesses involved.

“We are pleased to have identified the man responsible for these burglaries and to have secured a guilty plea which means those involved are saved the stress of a trial.”

