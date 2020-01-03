brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Spear Of Destiny & Theatre Of Hate frontman ‘Kirk Brandon’ announces Brighton gig

Posted On 03 Jan 2020
Kirk Brandon announces Brighton gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The legendary frontman of Theatre Of Hate and Spear of Destiny, Kirk Brandon, has today announced that he will be performing a special ‘aKoustiK’ set of his material at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Sunday 16th February 2020.

It will be a relaxing evening, where fans of the music of Theatre Of Hate, Spear Of Destiny and The Pack will be able to absorb the chosen material in intimate surroundings. Kirk will be on vocals and making use of his several guitars and he will be accompanied by accomplished cello player Sam Sansbury.

Kirk Brandon and Sam Sansbury (click on pic to enlarge!)

The last time Kirk performed an ‘aKoustiK’ set in Brighton was on 5th April 2018. When the duo performed to a totally packed audience and played fifteen numbers in total, which stretched the whole length of Kirk’s musical career from 1980 to bang up to date. The setlist on that night read:

‘Titanium Man’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘31 (Thirty-One)’ 2014 album)
‘The Whole World’s Waiting’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Outland’ 1987 album)
‘Mr Livingstone I Presume’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Tontine’ 2018 album)
‘View From A Tree’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘The Price You Pay’ 1988 album)
‘Medievalists’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Tontine’ 2018 album)
‘Playground Of The Rich’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘One Eyed Jacks’ 1984 album)
‘Pumpkin Man’ (from CD release of Spear Of Destiny ‘Outland’ 1987 album)
(20 minute intermission)
‘Uphill Backwards’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Volunteers’ 2001 album)
‘The Price’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘The Price You Pay’ 1988 album)
‘Harlan County’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘World Service’ 1985 album)
‘Never Take Me Alive’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Outland’ 1987 album)
‘Judas’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Volunteers’ 2001 album)
‘Do You Believe In The Westworld?’ (from Theatre Of Hate ‘Westworld’ 1982 album)
(encore)
‘Original Sin’ (from Theatre Of Hate ‘Original Sin’ 1980 single)
‘Prison Planet’ (from Spear Of Destiny ‘Religion’ 1997 album)

I suspect that this new show announcement will be plundering Kirk’s hefty back catalogue including some of those classic tunes listed above.

Tickets are available in advance and on sale right now. They can be purchased here: www.kirkbrandon.com, but I wouldn’t leave it too long before you buy them as last time The Prince Albert was rammed.

More information on Kirk can be found here: www.facebook.com/kirkbrandonofficial
www.facebook.com/kirkbrandon
twitter.com/kirkbrandon

Tour flyer

