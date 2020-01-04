Albion out of the FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

It was the Owls v the Pussycats all over again as Albion – FA Cup semi-finalists last season – bow out at the first stage of this season’s competition in the 3rd round.

Graham Potter made a few changes and introduced players not seen for months – David Button in goal, Gaetan Bong at left back and Leon Balogun at centre half.

In a first half of few chances Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson twice denied Albion striker Neal Maupay.

Another chance came Albion’s way but Ezequiel Schelotto, seemingly playing as an auxiliary striker, got in Maupay’s way and the chance went begging.

Steven Fletcher, who had tormented Albion before, forced Button into a good reflex save.

Wednesday won it with an Adam Reach goal from a deflected free kick just after the hour.

After this Albion huffed and puffed, but were toothless in attack and quickly ran out of ideas to break Wednesday down.

The Owls will be delighted with the result but in reality Wednesday will play Leeds in a second tier Yorkshire Derby next week while Albion go to Everton in the Premier League.