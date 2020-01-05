brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Three Brighton murder suspects released on police bail

Three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Brighton have been released on police bail.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating the murder of a man in Brighton have released three suspects on bail.

“The body of 24-year-old Billy Henham from Henfield was discovered at a building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday afternoon (2 January) after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

“An 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove were all arrested on suspicion of murder.

“They have all been questioned and released on conditional bail.

“The 18-year-old is on bail until 28 January, the 16-year-old boy is on bail until 27 January and the 26-year-old man is on bail until 29 January.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Chapman, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Billy’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries in the city centre and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw Billy on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday 31 December) in Brighton from about 6pm onwards.”

Brighton and Hove Superintendent Julia Pope said: “We have officers on patrol in the city and at the scene and anyone with concerns or any information can speak to them.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.

