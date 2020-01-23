Forerunners of the psychobilly scene book Brighton gig

Insanity alert, insanity alert! Demented Are Go, are set to rip up The Prince Albert in Brighton on Friday 7th February – beware you have been warned!

What is there to say about Demented Are Go that hasn’t already been said or invented? Formed way back in 1982, they are a band that has inflicted their twisted version of rock ‘n’ roll on the world for 3 decades, from the legendary Klub Foot via clubs, squats and festivals all over the world. They have built up a loyal following of Psychobillies, Punks, Goths, Geeks and Freaks, who just can’t get enough of DAG’s sound. Always a live act not to be missed, their catalogue of releases over the years is proof that the band is always evolving and never restricted to one scene. The reason for the bands longevity and popularity is down to one man, Sparky. A one man riot who sold his soul for Rock‘n’Roll!

Uncompromising, unpredictable with a voice that sounds like he’s been gargling hot gravel he is instantly recognizable as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s true leaders. How he has kept the band going for 30 years is beyond explanation.

The Brighton & Hove News covered their previous Sussex concert when they appeared at The Con Club in Lewes, our reviewer Andrew Easton observed…“The band appeared on stage, looking like characters from a horror movie – Fake blood, big hair and tattoos being the main theme. On any other day, it would be tough having to follow King Kurt on the list of bands – but not for this lot! Their stage presence is something to behold and they can certainly hold a crowd’s attention!”

Demented Are Go Discography:

‘In Sickness And In Health’ (1986)

‘Kicked Out Of Hell’ (1988)

‘The Day The Earth Spat Blood’ (1989)

‘Orgasmic Nightmare’ (1991)

‘Tangential Madness On A Pleasant Side Of Hell’ (1993)

‘Hellucifernation’ (1999)

‘Hellbilly Storm’ (2005)

‘Welcome Back To Insanity Hall’ (2012)

Lineup:

Sparky (vocals)

Grischa (double bass)

Holger (guitar)

Gabeul (drums)

If you are brave enough, then you can secure your concert tickets HERE.

Scaredy cats better not click onto their official website www.dementedarego.de

Support on the night will come from the lovingly named Deathcaps, who are Sturat (vox/guitar), John (double bass) and Tom ‘The Hammer’ Hamer (drums) and they formed in 2016. They are well known on the circuit and have supported Demented Are Go, Nekromatix, Batmobile, Guana Batz, Long Tall Texans, Hola Ghost plus they have played the UK’s biggest psychobilly festival – Bedlam Breakout. Learn more about them HERE.

Spinnin’ the tunes in between bands will be DJ Mike The Spike.

