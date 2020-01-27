brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Counter petition to Amex glow campaign started

Posted On 27 Jan 2020 at 9:39 am
By Steve Geliot

A counter petition has been started in response to calls for Brighton and Hove Albion to dim the Amex’s orange glow.

The original petition, started by Steve Geliot, calls on the football club to “put out that light” – referring to the night-time lights which are switched on in winter lights to help the grass grow so the pitch meets Premier league standards.

The resulting glow can be seen in the night skies more than ten miles away, and new research suggests that light pollution like this can have an adverse effect on wildlife, including insect populations.

Mr Geliot, whose petition has now been signed by more than 6,000 people says mitigating measures such as reflective panels could solve the issue.

But a new petition, entitled Leave the lights on and save our pitch, argues the lights are crucial to the club’s success.

The petition, started on Saturday by Owen Care, says: “Snowflakes are everywhere they interfere with everything.

“These lights are crucial for the playing surface in a ground supported by tens of thousands locally.

“Let not some self entitled idiots ruin this for us.”

At the time of publication, it had been signed by 38 people.

In response to the original petition, a spokesman for Brighton and Hove Albion said: “In the winter months, whilst we may at times experience high rainfall and high winds, with little or no natural sunlight, a grass pitch misses a key element of its natural ability to re-generate and grow after use. We must therefore replicate that loss of light artificially.

“Clearly, we will always limit the use of artificial light – for all the reasons highlighted – but I’m afraid we are unable to further limit or eliminate its use completely. To do so, would be to significantly neglect our other responsibilities.

“Please be assured that we take our responsibilities for the environment very seriously indeed, but like airlines, car manufacturers, supermarkets, consumer goods factories, and other businesses we all use every day, it is impossible for us to eliminate our environmental footprint altogether.”

  1. Nick January 27, 2020 at 11:49 am Reply

    So according to the new petition anyone who is concerned about the environment is a snowflake. That’s on top of the club’s offical statement which was all about the club’s revenue and how much they have spent on players. Hardly the community focussed club they like to pretend they are!

  2. Kev January 27, 2020 at 2:06 pm Reply

    The Petition was started by a fan ,nothing to do with the club. .,snowflake 😄

    • Nick January 27, 2020 at 2:58 pm Reply

      That’s why I made the distinction between the petition and the club’s official statement

