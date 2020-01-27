brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
The Stranglers announce last full production UK tour! Ruts DC support! Brighton Dome gig!

The Stranglers are heading to Brighton (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers have announced an extensive full production UK tour in October and November 2020 and have confirmed that this will be the last time they intend to play together in this way. The band have stated that this will be their final extensive tour of the UK and whilst they may not be checking out completely just yet, this will be the last opportunity to see them playing together in a comprehensive touring format. The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning over 45 years.

The Stranglers (click on pic to enlarge!)

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers no bull***t attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late’70s,with their first three albums (‘Rattus Norvegicus’, ‘No More Heroes’ and ‘Black And White’) being released within an astonishing 13 months of each other, scoring hit singles such as ‘Peaches’, ‘No More Heroes’ and ‘Walk On By’. Further success was to follow with ‘Always The Sun’, ‘Strange Little Girl’ and the mercurial ‘Golden Brown’, amongst many others, earning the group 24 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums.

As always, audiences can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers’ powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship for an exhilarating live experience. Due to overwhelming demand from the band’s fans it has been decided to invite Ruts DC to be special guests.

RUTS DC will be supporting The Stranglers (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

With their final full UK tour and the imminent release of their debut movie, 2020 will be an iconic action – packed year for The Stranglers.

Tickets for The Stranglers final full UK tour go on sale Friday 31st January via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

OCTOBER 2020
Tue 20 Lincoln Engine Shed
Thu 22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Fri 23 Bristol O2 Academy
Sat 24 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mon 26 Norwich UEA
Tue 27 Brighton Dome
Thu 29 Newcastle O2 Academy
Fri 30 Sheffield City Hall
Sat 31 Birmingham O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2020
Mon 02 Portsmouth Guildhall
Tue 03 Nottingham Rock City
Thu 05 Aberdeen Music Hall
Sat 07 Glasgow O2 Academy
Mon 09 Stoke Victoria Hall
Tue 10 Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thu 12 Leeds O2 Academy
Sat 14 Manchester O2 Apollo
Mon 16 Guildford G Live
Tue 17 Reading Hexagon
Thu 19 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sat 21 London O2 Academy Brixton

The Stranglers are coming to Brighton Dome (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

