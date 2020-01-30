Stanmer House’s current incarnation to close after going bust with debts of £287k

Proud Country House is to close after the company which runs it went bust owing £287,000.

Alex Proud put the leasehold of Stanmer House up for sale in February last year saying he was struggling to run it as a “muddy dog venue”.

He bought it in 2016 from property developer Mike Holland, who had been jailed for manslaughter over the death of a carpenter working on the stables behind the main house.

But the venue suffered a string of bad reviews – sparked, Mr Proud said, by a conflict between what customers expected and what it is possible to provide at the Grade I listed mansion.

In July last year, Country House (Stanmer) Ltd went into liquidation owing creditors a total of £287,248.06.

According to the liquidators’ statement of affairs, this includes £56,975.49 owed to Brighton and Hove City Council and £70,586.30 in VAT. Alex Proud himself is owed £106,306.79.

Mr Proud told the Argus the venue is closing because of a rent increase. He said all the staff would be offered jobs at Proud Caberet Brighton in St George’s Road.

Weddings booked at the venue will be cancelled as a result.

In 2016, Mr Proud secured planning approval from the South Downs National Park Authority to turn the house into a 22-bedroom hotel.

This permission was never implemented and they ran out in November last year.

The leasehold put up for sale by Mr Proud last year was for 19 years with the right to renew.

The freehold was also sold by Mr Holland and is now owned by Brighton businessmen Peter McDonell, Mark Ratcliffe and Christopher Gargan, founders of KSD Group, co-owners of Whitehawk FC and investors in Brighton and Hove Albion FC.