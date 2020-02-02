brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

‘It’s A Wrap’ for Plastics at the Cowley Club!

Posted On 02 Feb 2020 at 9:44 am
By :
Comment: 0

Plastics live at the Cowley, Club, Brighton 30.01.20 (pic Austen Bladen) (click on pic to enlarge!)

PLASTICS + STERILIZATION + BODILY FLUIDS – COWLEY CLUB, BRIGHTON 30.01.20

What better way to kick off the new year than watching local punk rockers ‘Plastics’ celebrate the release of their new demo tape ‘Plastic World’ at Brighton’s legendary Cowley Club. I gave the new demo a listen online and it sounds pretty special, so was looking forward to tonight’s knees-up. Two other bands from both Brighton and London were here to support them, but before we talk bands here’s a quick lowdown on the venue itself.

The Cowley Club is a completely volunteer run D.I.Y anarchist and social centre situated in London Road (Brighton) and has been in existence since 2003. They support anarchist principles such as mutual aid, solidarity and collective responsibility as well as hosting live music nights several times a month. It’s also one of the cheapest bars in the city. The space is also used as a radical bookshop/library, community café, English classes for refugees, vegan food bank and a whole lot more. I’ve been here many times over the years and think it’s one of the city’s most important venues. I’ve seen lots of bands from other countries play here that I would struggle to see anywhere else in Brighton and not forgetting the valuable help they put into the community. Long may they continue, I say.

Unfortunately, London based band ‘Saliva’ had to cancel tonight due to unforeseen circumstances. It’s a shame because their demo sounded good to my ears. All of the support bands tonight, had names that seemed to be plucked from a medical journal, so we still had ‘Bodily Fluids’ and ‘Sterilization’ to fill out our night, so my punk rock stethoscope was primed for action.

Bodily Fluids live at the Cowley, Club, Brighton 30.01.20 (pic Austen Bladen) (click on pic to enlarge!)

First band on tonight were new local band, ‘Bodily Fluids’ who soon got the room pumping with their own brand of Black Sabbath-esque sludge core. Before you knew it, ‘Bodily Fluids’ were flowing all over the stage to an enthusiastic audience of head nodders. I recognised the bassist from another local band called ‘Never’ who are also worth checking out. The vocalist had heavy cavernous reverb on his microphone and because of this, I spent most of their set with my finger in my ear in a folk club fashion. A friend advised me to grab some earplugs beforehand from the bar, but I foolishly laughed in the face of deafness. Overall, a cool and heavy set from this band that certainly woke up a mid-week crowd on a cold and drizzly night.
(Diagnosis: Tinnitus)

Sterilization live at the Cowley, Club, Brighton 30.01.20 (pic Austen Bladen) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Next up, were another new band from the big smoke called ‘Sterilization’. By this time, the room was filling up nicely with enthusiastic punks and noise worshippers. This band had a more speedier hardcore approach to their sound with a drummer that hit his drums like Thor would. Respect to the band too for handling the perpetual stage invader that was forever trying to grab the singer’s microphone in an attempt to share their dulcet tones with an unsuspecting audience. Seems like a singer turned up and forget to bring their band with them (rookie error). All in all, a good energetic set that went down really well with the audience. I celebrated the fact by banging my head on the P.A speaker.
(Diagnosis : Concussion)

Plastics live at the Cowley, Club, Brighton 30.01.20 (pic Austen Bladen) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Last up, were tonight’s headliners ‘Plastics’ from Brighton. The band consists of Oli Carter Hopkins (vocals), Sam Rack (drums), James Clarning (guitar) and Louis Orm (Bass). They’ve been garnering quite a reputation in the local punk scene and this was my first experience of their live onslaught.

At this time of night, the room was packed and anticipation was high. The young punks were in the frontline of the mosh pit and the older punks were ready to bring up the flanks. As soon as they launched into their first song the place erupted to the ‘Plastics’ beat. It’s tricky to describe the new Brighton punk sound but there certainly is one. (Vile Spirit, State Funeral. Gutterknife and Never, all worthy of a mention).

‘Plastics’ sound at times like 80’s New York hardcore colliding with Rudimentary Peni, which can only be a good thing in my book. Metal breakdowns with anarcho punk sensibilities maybe. The singer Oli, has great onstage charisma and the band certainly know how to deliver these short bursts of punk rock.

They played songs from their new ‘Plastic World’ demo plus a few new songs too. All of tonight’s bands had short sets and ‘Plastics’ were no exception. My friend didn’t even have time to finish his pint during their set which is unheard of in our circles. They played a blinder of a set and left the crowd shouting for more. As I was leaving the venue, crowds were queuing at the merch stand to buy their new demo tape, so mission accomplished. I look forward to catching ‘Plastics’ at a gig again soon. What better way to drown out the impending sound of Boris’ Big Ben bonging Brexit blues.
(Diagnosis: Punk Rock)

‘Plastics’ setlist reads:
‘Intro’
‘Lovers’
‘Bitter’
‘Prescription’
‘No Relief’
‘Sitting And Stewing’
‘Blue Mould’
‘Nerve Pusher’

Find out more about Plastics via their Facebook page HERE and their Instagram page HERE.

Gig flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
February 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com