Wind warning for the weekend

“Very strong winds” are expected to sweep across the UK on Saturday and into Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow be aware warning was issued shortly after 10am, and begins at 6pm on Saturday, ending just before midnight on Sunday.

Gusts of up to 80mph could hit exposed coastal areas – but at this early stage it’s thought the north and west will be worst hit.

The warning says: “Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

“Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills.

“Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.”

The Met’s forecast for Brighton currently doesn’t forecast wind speeds of more than 40mph, but heavy rain is due to fall throughout Sunday.