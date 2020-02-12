Attila The Stockbroker to start 40th anniversary year with filmed Brighton concert

The date for your diaries is Friday 28th February, as that is when renown ‘Seagulls’ fan and punk poet, multi instrumentalist musician and songwriter Attila the Stockbroker will be embarking on the first of many events celebrating 40 years of doing it yourself punk-inspired ranting poetry.

Attila has performed an impressive 3500 gigs in 24 countries during his time and he thought it would be a good idea to do one where everyone could watch at once! Thus, he will be appearing ‘in person live and direct’ from the popular Latest Music Bar in Manchester Street, Brighton. The event will be filmed and broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube by Brighton cable channel Latest TV from their studio in central Brighton.

The first 45 minutes of Attila’s set will be a collection of his poems old and new. Then he’ll be joined by his band Barnstormer 1649 (who are specialists of Roundhead Renaissancecore and Baroque ‘n’ Roll) for the second half – his best songs, spanning 40 years and countless albums.

Attila warmly invites to be part of the audience. It’s in the downstairs bar in the TV studio and the beer is good! Tickets are strictly limited to 70, so it is advised to get them early! Snap up yours from HERE.

More information on Attila can be found HERE.

