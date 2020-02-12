brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Coronavirus – what we know so far

Posted On 12 Feb 2020 at 11:21 am
Shoppers in Lewes Road Sainsbury’s wear masks to protect against coronavirus

Five people in Brighton and Hove have now been diagnosed with coronavirus and dozens of people who came into contact with them have been told to self-isolate by Public Health England.

The outbreak started in France, when Hove father Steve Walsh, 53, met friends for a skiing holiday after returning from a conference in Singapore where he unknowingly contracted the bug.

He travelled to France on January 24, and returned to Hove on January 28, where he went about his day to day business without realising there had been coronavirus in Singapore.

When he discovered this, he went for testing at the Royal Sussex, then returned home and self-isolated. His diagnosis was confirmed on February 6.

As well as the four people in Brighton and Hove whose diagnosis was confirmed on Monday, February 10, he also inadvertently passed it on to seven others. So far, there has been no confirmed case of the virus being passed on in Brighton and Hove. 

The cases diagnosed in Brighton and Hove are:

The other cases linked to Steve Walsh are:

  • Bob Saynor, Dr Greenwood’s husband who is in France
  • Their nine-year-old son, who is in France
  • Three other UK nationals in France
  • One other person in the UK
  • One other UK national who is now in Majorca

So far, a handful of staff and students from seven schools have been told to self-isolate by Public Health England (PHE). The schools all remain open, but in most cases parents have been told if they want to keep their kids off, the absences will be authorised.

They are:

One of the pupils came into contact with Mr Walsh through a local youth football team.

Other people who have been told to self-isolate – or are doing so off their own bats – include:

Two GP surgeries – plus a branch surgery – closed for two days for deep cleaning.

Two more GP surgeries briefly closed on Tuesday afternoon but have now reopened.

There are currently two more suspected cases of coronavirus which are not thought to be linked to Mr Walsh – the patients are undergoing tests and the results have not yet been confirmed. They are:

Outside Brighton and Hove, there are two confirmed cases in York and last night, Western Sussex NHS Trust said someone who works regularly in Worthing Hospital A&E has been confirmed as having the virus.

It’s not known whether the Worthing case is a new diagnosis, or whether they are one of the as yet unnamed cases already confirmed by PHE.

 

