Steve Walsh discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus



The Hove father at the centre of the Brighton and Hove coronavirus outbreak has been discharged from hospital after twice testing negative for the bug.

Steve Walsh, 53, a businessman and local scoutmaster, had been undergoing treatment at a London hospital since testing positive – a diagnosis announced on February 8.

He released a statement from his hospital bed yesterday saying he was now well and thanking the NHS staff, his friends and family.

And today, the NHS confirmed he had left the hospital having made a full recovery.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director, said in a statement: “I’m pleased to say that – following two negative tests for coronavirus, 24 hours apart – Mr Walsh has been discharged from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, having made a full recovery following his treatment.

“Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious and poses no risk to the public.

“He is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

“I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness.”

Mr Walsh contracted the virus in Singapore before flying to France for a skiing holiday on 24 Jan, where he passed it on to 11 more people.

He and four of those who also picked up the bug travelled back to Brighton and Hove. Since their diagnoses have been confirmed, dozens of people have been contacted by Public Health England and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.