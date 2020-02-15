brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
JLS announce comeback – Brighton concert included

Posted On 15 Feb 2020 at 4:00 pm
JLS are coming to Brighton

Multi BRIT and MOBO Award winning boy band JLS have announced details of their return to music as they are set to embark on a mammoth UK and Ireland comeback tour. Following a seven year hiatus Aston, Marvin, Oritsé and JB will take the ‘Beat Again’ tour to stages across the UK and Ireland reuniting with their legions of loyal fans for a fifteen date string of arena shows.

Famed for their impressive live draw having played London’s iconic O2 Arena a staggering sixteen times and selling over 1.4 million tickets in the UK alone, the tour kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 12th before heading to Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 13th. JLS will then play shows at Brighton Centre on Sunday 15th November, Bournemouth’s International Centre (16/11), Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (18/11), Hull Bonus Arena (19/11), Sheffield FlyDSA Arena (20/11), Newcastle Utilita Arena (21/11), Leeds First Direct Arena (25/11), Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (26/11), Manchester Arena (27/11), Birmingham Resorts World Arena (28/11) and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena (30/11). The ‘Beat Again Tour’ then plays its penultimate show at London’s O2 Arena on December 1st before closing in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on December 2nd.

JLS

Speaking of their highly anticipated return JLS said “We are so excited to be working together as a group again. We’ve always been like family, and now we feel that this is the right time for us to get back on stage and perform in front of our loyal fans. Even though it’s been 7 years, you can be sure that it’s going to be as high energy as ever”.

Since the band’s inception in 2007, JLS reimagined the modern boyband and made their mark on British music through their inimitable soulful, RnB, pop sound underpinned by highly stylised choreography. Collectively JLS have amassed five Number One singles with their instantly recognisable chart hits ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You More’ and ‘She Makes Me Wanna’.

Having carved out their own niche as a mid-late noughties mainstay, the band return to the spotlight following a record breaking career. They sold over six million records and four multi-platinum albums and their self titled debut went straight to Number One and has since sold over a million copies in the UK.

The band are two time BRIT winners, having won Best British Breakthrough and Best British Single with ‘Beat Again’, which was also named the fastest selling debut single of 2009. As well as their huge commercial success and consistently dominating the pop charts, the band made a massive impact on urban music culture with five MOBO Awards and three Urban Music Award wins highlighting the astronomic affect their music had in resonating in both pop and RnB music realms.

The tour is an opportunity for JLS fans across the country to come together to enjoy the hits which continuously soundtracked the British charts for seven years running. Full list of UK and Irish tour dates noted below.

JLS 2020 UK Tour Dates:
Thursday 12th November 2020, Dublin 3Arena
Friday 13th November 2020, Belfast SSE Arena
Sunday 15th November 2020, Brighton Centre
Monday 16th November 2020, Bournemouth International Centre
Wednesday 18th November 2020, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 19th November 2020, Hull Bonus Arena
Friday 20th November 2020, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Saturday 21st November 2020, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Wednesday 25th November 2020, Leeds First Direct Arena
Thursday 26th November 2020, Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Friday 27th November 2020, Manchester Arena
Saturday 28th November 2020, Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Monday 30th November 2020, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Tuesday 1st December 2020, London The O2
Wednesday 2nd December 2020, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Purchase your JLS Brighton Centre concert tickets from HERE or from your usual ticket supplier.

Connect with JLS:
Website / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook

Tour flyer

