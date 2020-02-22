Man suffers in head injuries in attack on Brighton seafront

A man suffered head injuries in an attack on Brighton seafront in the early hours of this morning, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 22 February).

The force said: “Sussex Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in Brighton.

“Officers were called to King’s Road Arches, Brighton, after a man was assaulted just before 3am on Saturday.

“The victim, a man in his twenties, was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a group of around three to six men.

“He suffered multiple facial injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault and has information which could assist the investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 153 of 22/02.”