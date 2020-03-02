Help for disabled people to use the beach on the way



A three-year plan to help disabled people use the beach is going before councillors this week.

The proposals for both Brighton and Hove beaches include new multi-terrain wheelchairs as well as better lighting and a dedicated swimming area.

The report into beach accessibility to the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee comes 15 months after Beach Access Team (BAT) Brighton and Hove campaigner Claire Nelson presented a 1,700 signature petition to the city council for improved access to the beach for disabled adults and children, as well as the elderly.

Miss Nelson is partially sighted and has no night or peripheral vision.

She explained people with vision problems need better lighting and improved signs as accessibility covers multiple disabilities.

The report before the committee on Thursday, 5 March says better signs and improved access to seafront traders, as well as awareness training will be underway by April.

A second all-terrain wheelchair is also expected to be in place after campaigners worked with the council in a Beach Accessibility Working Group.

A new changing facility will open in the summer as part of the Shelter Hall redevelopment.

During the next year a seasonal beach pathway and replacing the existing beach wheelchairs are also set to open and viewing platforms are proposed for an area of tarmac on the beach currently used as part of the Shelter Hall building site.

The report going before the committee said: “The Beach Accessibility Working Group has identified an area of beach in front of the seafront office to trial a temporary pathway.

“A heavy but flexible rubber matting will be laid from the top of the beach down to the high water mark to facilitate access across the shingle for wheelchairs, buggies and anyone with mobility difficulties.

“The matting will be left in place throughout the summer to establish whether this method can be used elsewhere.”

An accessible safe hub, called for during a consultation event last August, is proposed for the third phase from May 2021 to April 2022.

This is not fully defined yet but may include a designated accessible beach area and ringed off swimming area.

Improvements to beach front lighting are also proposed at this stage.

Permanent access to the beach for people with disabilities would go beyond 2022, as the working group along with BAT Brighton and Hove is working with both of the city’s universities and seeking wider national input.

Informal discussions are also underway with architect and engineering firms in the city.

Wheelchair trials were carried out over the August bank holiday weekend on the beach in Hove, to see how manual and electric chairs coped with the challenge of shingle beaches.

Currently the council has one functioning all-terrain beach wheelchair available at the Brighton seafront office.

After the bank holiday weekend event a beach wheelchair was temporarily loaned to the council.

So far the council has allocated £10,000 towards new beach wheelchairs and four different types were identified by the Beach Access Team

An electric all-terrain model from the USA will be available for the summer season.

BAT is organising on site trials for confirm final models, including one for children, with a possible collaboration with Whizz Kidz.

More funding opportunities for beach access improvements are being sought from local community and charitable grants.

The working group will work with officers in planning, seafront and transport to use Section 106 developer contributions and future Community Infrastructure Levy money for beach access improvement projects.

The Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee is due to discuss beach access when it meets, usually in public, from 4pm at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 5 March.