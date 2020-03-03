Hoogstraten admits calling copper a poofter – but acquitted of abusive behaviour

A notorious landlord who once hired a hitman to kill his business partner has been acquitted of abusive behaviour after calling a policeman a “poofter”.

Nicholas von Hoogstraten, who is now called Nicholas Adolf von Hessen, admitted making the comment to PC James Breeds during a dispute over clamping in Hove last summer – but said it was a “nonsense” that it was considered abusive.

During his trial today at Brighton Magistrates Court, Hoogstraten accused court staff and prosecutors of lying and said the charge was “laughable”.

He said: “It’s a complete waste of public money and a disgrace.”

When chair of the bench Barbara Dart asked him if this meant he wished to take the stand in his defence, he shouted at her: “Let me finish!” then told the clerk “She won’t be speaking over me.”

Eventually taking the stand, he told the court he had been working across the road in The Drive, Hove, when he received a phonecall from his son’s mother saying he had been arrested, so had gone out to support him.

He denied using any foul language, saying: “I’m not a person who swears even at the worst of times, never have done.”

He then reeled off a string of offensive terms for gay people he had used “back in the day”, adding: “It was said very quietly. The two police officers standing there didn’t even flinch, they didn’t take the slightest notice of it.”

During body worn footage of the incident on 19 August last year, Hoogstraten’s son is heard taunting PC Breeds, calling him “Mad Max” and saying: “People don’t like talking to you even your own officers don’t like talking to you, you can tell you’re not Mr Popular in the office . . . right now you have got your hand on me.”

At that point, Hoogstraten makes a comment which cannot be heard clearly, but he told the court he had said: “Maybe he’s a poofter as well.”

Prosecuting, Melanie Wotton said: “A gentleman complained that he had been clamped illegally.

“There was some dispute between parties about the reasons for that clamping. Initially it was thought it was a civil dispute and then it transpired it was a criminal matter and as a result police officers attended.

“At some point during the interaction it became necessary to arrest the son … a number of other people turned up including von Hessen.

“He spoke with police officers and PCSOs and during the course of the interaction with PC Breeds and his son, while PC Breeds stood there quietly, it appears that the son took objection to that officer.

“During that time Mr von Hessen comes over while his son is talking about PC Breeds having hands on him and at that point Mr von Hessen says he’s a poof.”

PC Breeds told the court: “I initially thought he might be a member of the public who had a misconception about the police and how we were handling this.

“I became aware from comments from Mr von Hessen that it was his son I had in handcuffs.

“He was also confrontational and saying various things, some obstructive, but he had been distanced from me so I wasn’t concerned. Colleagues came to distance him from me.”

He added: “The son said something like I was scared or worried, some derogatory comment, to which his father then says he’s a poof. That was directed at me, quite clearly.

“It’s undermining, it’s aggressive, it’s something you shouldn’t have to hear. It served no purpose, it wasn’t constructive, it just had no bearing on anything.

“The intention was to cause me to fear him or back down in the situation.”

Chair of the bench Barbara Dart said: “We watched the video evidence, we heard Mr von Hessen say ‘maybe he’s a poofter’.

“This was said quietly and was directed towards his son. Mr von Hessen was not confrontational.

“In this context, although the words are unpleasant and rude, we do no think it passes the criminal threshold.

“That’s not to say that in different circumstances these words wouldn’t be a criminal offence.”

Hoogstraten was born in Shoreham in 1945 and by the late sixties he owned 350 properties around Sussex and called himself the UK’s youngest millionaire.

He built his empire with the help of a loan sharking business and was well known for threatening tenants to move out.

Aged 22, he was convicted of throwing a grenade into Rabbi Bernard Braunstein’s Brighton home and was sentenced to four years, with another four years added following an appeal. The rabbi’s wife Sylvia Braunstein told the court Hoogstraten said: “I’m a Fascist, and a Nazi, didn’t you know that? If I wanted I could pay £50 to men in London to get every Jew in Brighton bumped off.”

In 1999, one of his business partners Mohammed Raja was killed by two thugs Hoogstraten had hired. He was convicted Raja’s manslaughter in 2002 and sentenced to ten years, but this conviction was quashed and he was acquitted at a retrial and freed from prison, having spent a year behind bars.

However, in 2005, Raja’s family successfully sued Hoogstraten and were awarded £6 million by Mr Justice Lightman, who found on the balance of probabilities “the recruitment of the two thugs was for the purpose of murdering Mr Raja and not merely frightening or hurting him.”

He subsequently vowed the family would not receive a penny, and put all his UK property into his children’s names, including the Courtlands Hotel in Hove.

He then moved to Zimbabwe where he became a close associate of its dictator president Robert Mugabe.