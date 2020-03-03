Hoogstraten on trial today

An infamous Hove landlord is due to stand trial today accused of abusive behaviour in Hove.

Nicholas van Hoogstraten appeared before court under his new name, Nicholas Adolf von Hessen, which he changed it to by deed poll in 2009 after moving to Zimbabwe.

The charge is that on 19 August last year, he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

The 75-year-old, of The Drive, Hove, entered no plea at a previous hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court which the court took as a not guilty plea.