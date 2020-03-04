CCTV released in bid to catch man who threw hot chocolate over BBC reporter



An image of the suspect thought to have thrown hot chocolate over a BBC reporter moments before she went on air has been released by police.

A man screamed abuse at BBC South East political editor Lauren Moss when she was about to broadcast from the Royal Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday, 19 February.

She tweeted:”Pretty distressing day in Brighton so far. A member of the public threw a cup of hot chocolate at me and screamed abuse about how he hates the BBC, literally moments before I went on air for BBC South East this lunchtime.

“Luckily the drink missed my face and hit my coat instead.

“Someone may not approve of my work or who I work for but I am a journalist just doing my job. Anti-media feeling like this is very concerning for anyone in the industry.”

The incident happened at around 1.30pm.

