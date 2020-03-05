“We Want Sweet, We Want Sweet” – Glam Rockers ‘Sweet’ announce Brighton concert

Following the success of their Christmas UK Tour in 2019, legendary 70’s rock band SWEET will once again embark upon a pre-Christmas UK Tour. The 14-date nationwide tour will start on 30th November and end on 19th December. Brighton is included on the tour and they will be performing at CHALK on Saturday 5th December. Special guests on the tour will be the popular Thin Lizzy tribute band Limehouse Lizzy.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday 6th March.

SWEET continue to tour and perform to sell out audiences around the globe with over 55 million records sold worldwide and 34 number 1 hits worldwide.

Gene Simmons of KISS says, “Without the Sweet there would not have been a KISS.”

“We wanted to be The Sweet” – Nikki Sixx, Mötley Crüe

“This is the band I wish I had been in.” – Joe Elliot, Def Leppard

By the early 70’s The Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of top ten records in the UK and Europe including ‘Blockbuster’, ‘Hellraiser’, ‘Ballroom Blitz’, ‘Teenage Rampage’ and ‘The Sixteens’.

In 1975 the USA had discovered the band with ‘Fox On The Run’ hitting the number 3 spot in the Billboard 100. Another self-penned hit ‘Action’ followed in 1976 firmly establishing Sweet in the US charts.

On the face of it they were primarily a singles band, however, with the landmark albums including ‘Desolation Boulevard’ (1975) and ‘Give Us a Wink’ (1976), the band showed a much harder rocking band. The album ‘Level Headed’, released in 1978, brought with it another award winning million-selling worldwide hit with ‘Love is Like Oxygen’ written by Andy Scott.

In 1979, lead singer Brian Connolly left the original line up leaving Andy Scott, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker to continue as a three-piece. Sadly, both Brian Connolly and Mick Tucker passed away in 1997 and 2002 respectively, and with Steve Priest relocating to the USA, Andy Scott was left to fly the flag.

The 2020 line-up features founding member, Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals) Lee Small (bass, vocals) and Paul Manzi (lead vocals).

The Sweet still tour the world extensively with one of the most dynamic and slick live shows on the circuit. 1968 to 2020, 52 years and counting of hellraising, star chasing, trail blazing. The Sweet continue to walk loud and proud in the rock and roll universe.

Sweet November/December 2020 UK dates with special guests Limehouse Lizzy are:

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex – Monday 30 November

Norwich, The Waterfront – Tuesday 1 December

Frome, Cheese & Grain – Thursday 3 December

Salisbury, City Hall – Friday 4 December

Brighton, Chalk – Saturday 5 December

London, Islington Assembly Hall – Sunday 6 December

Shrewsbury, The Buttermarket – Thursday 10 December

Cardiff, University SU – Friday 11 December

Manchester, Academy – Saturday 12 December

Holmfirth, Picturedrome – Sunday 13 December

Newcastle, Boiler Shop – Wednesday 16 December

Glasgow, The Garage – Thursday 17 December

Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall – Friday 18 December

Ulverston, Coronation Hall – Saturday 19 December

