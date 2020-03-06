Brighton waiter charged under Slavery Act over forced labour

A Brighton waiter has been arrested and charged in connection with a modern slavery investigation.

It follows a report of a suspected kidnapping in Ditchling Road, Brighton, about 1pm on Thursday 5 March.

Officers attended the scene, and the vehicle involved was located and the suspect arrested. He was identified as Zakaria El Alami, 20, of North Road, Brighton.

Following enquiries, El Alami was charged with requiring a person to perform forced labour under the Modern Slavery Act and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 3 April.

The victim, a local man in his 20s, was supported by specialist safeguarding officers and has been placed into the National Referral Mechanism.