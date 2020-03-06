East Coastway line closed after person hit by train

⚠️NEW: Disruption between Lewes and Eastbourne expected until 09:30 #Polegate ℹ️https://t.co/5s14J46hrd — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 6, 2020

The East Coastway line between Brighton and Eastbourne is closed after a person was hit by a train this morning (Friday 6 March).

Network Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between Lewes and Eastbourne and this is causing disruption to trains between these stations.

“Trains may be delayed or cancelled until approximately 10am.”

Passengers travelling into Brighton from Eastbourne and vice versa were told that they could use their tickets on the number 12 bus operated by Brighton and Hove Buses.

The National Rail Inquiries service tweeted shortly after 7am: “Due to a person being hit by a train near Berwick all lines are blocked Polegate to Lewes. Severe delays.”

Train operator Southern said: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.

“You can contact the Samaritans on 116123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”