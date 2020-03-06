brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hove nursery rated outstanding by official watchdog

Posted On 06 Mar 2020 at 6:13 am
A Hove nursery has been rated outstanding by the official watchdog Ofsted.

Blueberry Nursery, in Davigdor Road, Hove, was given the top rating in an inspection report published yesterday (Thursday 6 March).

The nursery, which looks after more than 100 children aged 1 to 4 years old, was inspected last month.

Ofsted said: “The inspirational leadership team and dedicated staff work tirelessly to ensure all children reach their full potential.

“They go above and beyond to include all children and families and create an exceptionally welcoming, loving and nurturing environment.

“Children of all ages feel incredibly happy, safe and secure and explore the thrilling nursery setting with remarkable confidence.

“Highly attentive staff get to know children’s personalities in great depth through home visits and learn all about children’s lives and experiences.

“They cherish each child’s uniqueness and children fully celebrate and respect what makes them different and the same as their friends and others around them.

“Leaders and staff have the highest expectations for all children, regardless of their circumstances, and provide an extremely ambitious and dynamic curriculum.

“They plan an extensive range of exciting and challenging experiences for children to explore, investigate and discover new things.

“Children benefit from a diverse set of trips into the local community, such as visiting farms, the seaside and a local retirement home.

“Children learn about their wider world and community continuously through books, visits from parents and engaging discussions.

“Outdoor learning is given high priority and is meticulously planned and delivered by a trained outdoor play specialist.

“Children thrive on inspiring experiences, such as forest school sessions in the local woodlands where they investigate wildlife, natural resources and negotiate challenging terrain.

“These skills and experiences are mirrored in the wonderfully adventurous nursery garden that children of all ages explore exuberantly.

“Children’s physical development and awareness of safety and risks are supported exceptionally well outdoors.

“For instance, children benefit from closely supervised woodwork activities and they confidently use climbing walls, rope swings and obstacle courses.

“Staff are exceptional role models and children behave remarkably well for their ages.

“Children take part in regular cooking activities focused on healthy recipes that they can continue at home using the nursery cookbooks.”

The privately owned nursery has 34 staff and is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm, for 49 weeks of the year.

