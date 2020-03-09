brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

‘Life’s A Bitch’ for Sheep On Drugs

Posted On 09 Mar 2020 at 11:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Lee Fraser of Sheep On Drugs live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 08.03.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge)

SHEEP ON DRUGS + NOISFERATU + DIGITALIS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 08.03.20

Tonight, we hot footed it to The Prince Albert in Brighton from The Hope & Ruin, as we had just witnessed a thrilling half hour set from exciting new band Monakis – read the review HERE.

This evening at The Prince Albert saw the welcome return to Sussex of Sheep On Drugs. They formed back in the day in Bristol and specialised in ‘cheap white trash’ techno and Industrial music. The founder members being vocalist Duncan X (a.k.a. King Duncan), who has gone off to pursue a non-music career (tattooing I believe) and the ever present Gibsun keytarist (and vocalist) Lee Fraser (a.k.a. Dead Lee). These days Lee has a female companion in the form of Johnny Borden on vocals/electronics.

Things didn’t exactly start too well tonight for the duo, as one of the mic’s wasn’t initially working and then a short while afterwards Johnny’s heel came off her left boot which sent her flying to the floor, but she professionally carried on. The lighting was somewhat annoying as well, as it was continual flashing strobe red. So if there had been any epileptics present, then that might have been most uncomfortable for them. Indeed it was a tad chaotic and more than likely akin to an Alan Vega and Martin Rev Suicide gig back in the 1970’s. Talking of the 1970’s, my learned friend made the observation that Lee is sporting features similar to Alice Cooper.

Sheep On Drugs live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 08.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge)

This evening Sheep On Drugs performed music from 1993 right through to 2019, with the choice tracks being ‘Rip It Up’ (2005), ‘Motorbike’ (1993), ‘Waiting For The Man’ (1997), and most definitely their final two numbers ‘15 Minutes Of Fame’ (1993) and ‘Life’s A Bitch’ (2005). I lived in hope of hearing the awesome ‘Mary Jane’ and ‘TV USA’, but sadly they did not get an airing. But at least I had heard them live around the time of their release at a gig up in London.

I tend to prefer their more intense, faster tunes and their set got quicker and heavier the longer it went on, but I would have enjoyed myself more if they had dropped the slower numbers as they seem to be at the wrong speed for me – Like playing a 45RPM single at 33RPM. Having said that, I am glad they the duo came to Brighton as I don’t feel as there is enough of this EDM/EBM (electronic dance music/electronic body music) around these days.

I have always had a soft spot for the band, ever since hearing their ‘Motorbike’/’Mary Jane’ single the very first time back in 1993, and although their sound tonight wasn’t as powerful as it used to be, it’s still Sheep On Drugs isn’t it. Let the good times roll…………

Sheep On Drugs setlist:
‘Intro’ (found on 1994 ‘…On Drugs’ album)
‘Step Into The Light’ (found on 2019 ‘Does Dark Matter’ album)
‘Let The Good Times Roll’ (found on 1994 ‘…On Drugs’ album)
‘Still Ill’ (found on 2010 ‘Medication Time’ album)
‘Track X’ (found on 1993 ‘Greatest Hits’ album)
‘Motorbike’ (found on 1993 ‘Greatest Hits’ album)
‘Hero And Heroine’ (found on 2010 ‘Medication Time’ album)
‘Rip It Up’ (found on 2005 ‘F**K’ album)
‘Waiting For The Man’ (found on 1997 ‘One For The Money’ album)
‘Going Soon’ (found on 2019 ‘Does Dark Matter’ album)
‘12 Good Years’ (found on 2010 ‘Medication Time’ album)
‘15 Minutes Of Fame’ (found on 1993 ‘Greatest Hits’ album)
‘Life’s A Bitch’ (found on 2005 ‘F**K’ album)

More info on Sheep On Drugs HERE, watch their videos HERE and listen to their music HERE.

Support this evening came from DIGITALIS and Noisferatu.

DIGITALIS live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 08.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge)

To get the ball rolling tonight were Lewes and Weymouth based synth duo DIGITALIS. Vocalist Graham Denman and keyboardist Mike L’Angellier formed the band in Slough back in 1986 and they have cited over 30 years of electronic influences, thus seeing their sound as an amalgamation of synthpop, Hi- NRG, industrial rave, techno and EDM.

Tonight, as part of their eleven track set, the guys were premiering two brand new songs for the very first time ‘Was I An Icon’ and ‘I Wanna Know’, as well as performing three other as yet unreleased tunes (‘I’ll Follow’, ‘For All The Times’ and ‘Is That What You Came For’) in amongst their uplifting set. Sadly, some of their classic numbers had to give, but at least they are looking forward as well as back these days.

Digitalis setlist reads:
‘Give To Me’ ( found on ‘Accepting & Giving’ 12″ / ‘Collections Of Conditions’ album)
‘Head Over Heels’ (found on ‘A Taste’ cassette single / ‘Collections Of Conditions’ album)
‘The Pain Goes On’ (found on ‘Collections Of Conditions’ album)
‘Nothing Last Forever’ (found on ‘Collections Of Conditions’ album)
‘I’ll Follow’ (Unreleased track)
‘For All The Times’ (Unreleased track)
‘Could It Be That All Is Chaos’ (found on ‘Hold On To Me’ EP)
‘Was I An Icon’ (Unreleased track – First outing)
‘Is That What You Came For’ (Unreleased track)
‘I Wanna Know’ (Unreleased track – First outing)
‘Hold On To Me’ (found on ‘Hold On To Me’ EP)

Further details can be found about Digitalis HERE.

Noisferatu live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 08.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge)

Next up were Noisferatu who have morphed themselves into a trio. They offer up occult radish noise rituals. My only comment being to look up the title of The Smiths ninth single which was released on 1st July 1985.

Noisferatu setlist:
‘All Hail Thee Radish!!!’

More info on Noisferatu HERE.

Sheep On Drugs setlist

Gig flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
March 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com