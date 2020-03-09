Rape suspect arrested after woman found unconscious in Portslade

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was found unconscious in Portslade late last night (Sunday 8 March).

Sussex Police said that officers were called to a property in Station Road, Portslade, at 11.15pm where they found the woman who was said to be in her twenties.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she has since regained consciousness and is receiving specialist support.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape and remained in custody for questioning today.

“The suspect and the victim are believed to be known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1339 of 08/03.”